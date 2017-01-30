Europe to take legal action amid fears over Galway water supplies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The European Commission is preparing to launch infringement proceedings against Ireland over dangerous levels of chemicals in drinking water supplies in Galway and nine other counties.

The commission has written to the Department of Housing confirming that a pilot case it had initiated into the level of trihalomethanes in the water system has been closed.

In the correspondence, it confirmed that further “treatment” would now be necessary to deal with the chemicals, which have been linked to cancer.

According to the Irish Times, a spokesperson says the commission will now move to take “more formal steps” in response to ongoing concerns.

It is understood that up to 400,000 households in Ireland are affected, including homes in Galway, parts of Kerry and Cork, Kilkenny city, Waterford, Wicklow, Meath, Mayo, Roscommon, and Donegal.