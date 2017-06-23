15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Europe to be asked to intervene in Connemara ambulance crisis

By GBFM News
June 23, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of campaigners from across Connemara are preparing to take a case to Europe amid concerns over a lack of ambulance cover in the region.

A series of meetings have taken place across Connemara in recent weeks to discuss the escalation of the long running campaign.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group is expressing frustration with the lack of progress on the issue despite vigorous campaigning since October 2014.

It’s alleged that ambulance response times in North West Connemara can frequently reach up to, or exceed, three hours waiting time.

The campaigners say they will now contact their MEP’s to work on their behalf in Europe, and to get information on European Law and their rights with regard to emergency services.

The group is also gearing up for a major protest in the city next month.

Spokesperson Patricia Keane says that their options both locally and nationally have been exhausted and it’s time to bring it to the next level.

