EU Transport Commissioner urged to intervene in Galway traffic crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The EU Transport Commissioner is being urged to intervene in Galway’s ongoing traffic crisis.

Galway Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh is holding discussions with EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc and Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Commissioner Bulc’s portfolio is responsible for the development of transport infrastructure in the European Union.

Among her responsibilities are facilitating travel by ensuring optimal connections between different transport modes, such as railway and air transport.

Senator Ó Céidigh says the primary purpose of transport is to connect people and communities.

He says the connectivity from the N59 to Clifden is a huge issue and transport infrastructure in Galway is having a negative impact on commuters and the economy.