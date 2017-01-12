Esquires Coffee Eyre Square Galway currently have a vacancy for a full time Barista

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

By Damian Burke
January 12, 2017

Esquires Coffee, Eyre Square, Galway, located between O’Connells &
Garvey’s Bars,  currently have a vacancy for a full time Barista. The
successful candidate should be a friendly, enthusiastic person with a
minimum of 3 months experience and must be a fluent English speaker.
Excellent terms and conditions.  Applications with CV to Colm McDonagh,
Esquires Coffee, 11 Eyre Square, Galway.

jobspot
