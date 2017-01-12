Esquires Coffee Eyre Square Galway currently have a vacancy for a full time Barista

Esquires Coffee, Eyre Square, Galway, located between O’Connells &
Garvey’s Bars, currently have a vacancy for a full time Barista. The
successful candidate should be a friendly, enthusiastic person with a
minimum of 3 months experience and must be a fluent English speaker.
Excellent terms and conditions. Applications with CV to Colm McDonagh,
Esquires Coffee, 11 Eyre Square, Galway.
