Esquires Coffee Eyre Square Galway currently have a vacancy for a full time Barista

Esquires Coffee, Eyre Square, Galway, located between O’Connells &

Garvey’s Bars, currently have a vacancy for a full time Barista. The

successful candidate should be a friendly, enthusiastic person with a

minimum of 3 months experience and must be a fluent English speaker.

Excellent terms and conditions. Applications with CV to Colm McDonagh,

Esquires Coffee, 11 Eyre Square, Galway.

print