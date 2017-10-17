15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

ESB restores power to more than 2 thousand Galway premises

By GBFM News
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 2:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ESB crews have restored an electricity supply to over two thousand Galway customers after damage caused by Storm Ophelia.

This morning there were around 4 thousand customers without a supply, but crews have been working on the lines and at substations and have restored power to more than half that figure.

There are now about 14 hundred premises still without power and crews are continuing to work to restore a supply.

The areas in Galway still affected include Gort, Portumna, Kilbeacanty, Kilnadeema, Ballygar, Abbeyknockmoy, Woodford, Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to the water treatment plant in Woodford, meaning customers will not have to resort to using water tankers.

Irish Water has been working with the county council and ESB since yesterday to restore power to water treatment plants and schemes across the county, following Storm Ophelia.

A generator is powering the water treatment plant in Glenamaddy, although some customers may experience low pressure.

In Ballinasloe, an issue at the water plant has been resolved and is fully operational again, however crews are continuing to get the plant in Portumna back up and running fully.

A spokesperson for Irish Water says the Portumna plant still has a few hours of water left in the reservoir so water tankers are not needed at this stage.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
