Epic Trainers Title Battle at Punchestown 2017

Willie Mullins is aiming to make serious inroads into Gordon Elliott’s lead in the Irish training championship when the tape goes up at the 2017 Punchestown racing festival.

The reigning champion who has been leading trainer 14 times in all doesn’t intend giving up without a fight and the battle is one that will add spice to this years event and one punters will be able to get ringside seats for.

Mullins is currently playing second fiddle to Gordon Elliott in the Irish trainers’ championship but Punchestown is likely to have a crucial bearing on the title race, with over €2.9 million in prize money on offer from Tuesday, April 25, to Saturday, April 29.