15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

european-champions-cup

EPCR referee appointments – Rounds 5 and 6

By Sport GBFM
December 29, 2016

Time posted: 12:31 pm

The officials for Connacht’s remaining games in the champions’ cup have been revealed. Tom Foley of England will referee the game between Connacht and Zebre in the Sportsground on January 14th while Wayne Barnes of England will referee the game between Toulouse and Connacht in Toulouse the following Sunday January 22nd.

The key qualification matches at the conclusion of the pool stage of the Champions Cup will kick off on Friday, 13 January with the clash of Pool 4 leaders, Leinster Rugby, and last season’s Challenge Cup winners, Montpellier, which will be refereed by England’s JP Doyle.

Doyle is among the referee appointments for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Round 5 and 6 fixtures which have been selected by a committee chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials.

Click here for the referee appointments for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2016/17 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

John Lacey of Ireland will be in charge of another crunch Round 5 tie when Wasps host Toulouse at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, 14 January, while England’s Luke Pearce will be in the middle when Pool 1 front-runners Glasgow Warriors take on Munster Rugby at Scotstoun Stadium later the same day.

ASM Clermont Auvergne, who lead the way in Pool 5, meet Bordeaux-Bègles on Sunday, 15 January at Stade Chaban-Delmas where Nigel Owens of Wales will be in charge, and on the same day, France’s Jerome Garces has been appointed for the Pool 3 match between Scarlets and unbeaten Saracens at Parc y Scarlets.

The last coveted places in the knockout stage will be decided when Round 6 comes to a close on Sunday, 22 January with the matches between Zebre Rugby and Wasps, and Toulouse and Connacht Rugby, which will be refereed by Ireland’s David Wilkinson and Wayne Barnes of England respectively.

European club rugby takes centre stage again on Saturday, 7 January with the rescheduled Champions Cup fixture between Racing 92 and Munster at Stade Yves-du-Manoir where England’s Matthew Carley will be in charge.

The Challenge Cup, Round 5 matches get under way on Thursday, 12 January at Stade Jean Dauger with the tie between Bayonne and Pool 1 leaders, La Rochelle, which will be refereed by Dudley Phillips of Ireland.

The culmination of this season’s epic European journey will take place in Edinburgh when BT Murrayfield hosts the 2017 Challenge Cup, Challenge Cup Qualifying Competition and Champions Cup finals on 12 and 13 May next.

print
Sport
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview – December 30th and 31st
Basketball
December 29, 2016
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview – December 30th and 31st
pictured is Wellness Coach Alison Canavan and Founder of GIY Michale Kelly. Alison is calling on people across to the country to get growing their own food in 2017. She has teamed up with GIY and Energia for the ÔEnergia Get Ireland GrowingÕ initiative which offers community and voluntary organisations the opportunity to apply to the Û70,000 pool of funding which will enable groups to start or further develop a community food-growing project in their area. Applications are being accepted until January 20th via www.giyinternational.org/energia-get-ireland-growing.html
December 29, 2016
Wellness Coach Alison Canavan wants to Get Galway Growing
irish-u20-women-basketball
December 28, 2016
Maree player named on Irish U20 Women’s Basketball Team

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

Eileen Mannion Photo April 2014
December 29, 2016
Major progress on construction of new secondary school in Clifden
gbfm-news-jobs
December 29, 2016
City hosts major recruitment drive in ‘home for work’ initiative

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline