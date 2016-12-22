EPCR Announce Details of Rounds Five and Six of the European Champions Cup

The exact dates, kick-off times and live television coverage for the decisive Round 5 and 6 fixtures in the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been announced by EPCR today.

Connacht will play Zebre in round five on Saturday the 14th of January at 1pm with their final pool game against Toulouse now confirmed for 4.15pm local time, 3.15pm Irish time on Sunday the 22nd of January.

With the five pool winners and the three best runners-up set to book their places in the quarter-finals of both tournaments, the tension-packed January matches will once again produce a dramatic conclusion to the pool stages.

Click here for the Round 5 and 6 European Rugby Champions Cup fixtures

Click here for the Round 5 and 6 European Rugby Challenge Cup fixtures

With the incentive of earning a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup added to the mix, the exact make-up and ranking of the qualifiers for the knockout stages won’t be decided until the final pool games on Sunday, 22 January 2017. From then on, the road to the Edinburgh finals at BT Murrayfield on 12 and 13 May will become clearer.

5 things to know about the Champions Cup:

Before the new tournament format was introduced in 2014/15, no pool winner had qualified for the last eight in Europe’s top flight on less than 17 points since bonus points were introduced in 2003/04, however, Exeter Chiefs booked their place in last season’s Champions Cup quarter-finals with 16 points which indicates that there is still much to play for next month.

Leinster Rugby and Montpellier get Round 5 underway at the RDS Arena on Friday, 13 January live on Sky Sports. Both clubs have won one of their past three meetings with the other match drawn. Montpellier have lost on each of their two visits to Ireland in European club rugby’s elite tournament.

With the fixtures in the same Champions Cup pools kicking off at the same time in Round 6, and with all games televised live by either BT Sport, Sky Sports, beIN Sports, France Televisions or Sky Italia, the final weekend of the pool stage is certain to generate the customary nerve-tingling excitement.

The rescheduled Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Munster Rugby on Saturday, 7 January will have a major bearing on the Pool 1 standings going into Rounds 5 and 6.

With qualification for the knockout stage at stake in Rounds 5 and 6, there’s plenty for supporters to get excited about. This season, the tournament has attracted over half a million fans through turnstiles across Europe.

5 things to know about the Challenge Cup:

The Challenge Cup returns on Thursday, 12 January when Bayonne host TOP 14 rivals La Rochelle at Stade Jean Dauger live on beIN Sports. The reverse fixture in October attracted a crowd of 14,634, the third-highest for a pool match in the tournament’s history.

Attendances in the Challenge Cup have increased by over 18% compared with the same period last season. There have been five five-figure crowds to date including one from the English West Country derby between Bath Rugby and Bristol Rugby. The two lock horns again at Ashton Gate Stadium on Friday, 13 January live on BT Sport.

Four former tournament winners – Bath Rugby, Cardiff Blues, Gloucester Rugby and Harlequins – are all in contention to secure quarter-final places.

Ospreys are the only club with a maximum 20 points after four rounds and they defend that record at home against Lyon in Round 5 on Sunday, 15 January.

The pool stage ends on Sunday, 22 January with the reverse fixture of the match that kicked off the season when Stade Français Paris host the 2016 runners-up Harlequins at Stade Jean Bouin live on beIN Sports.