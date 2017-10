Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers across Galway will have an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous wastes from their farms at a collection point in Athenry next month. (24/11)

Hazardous waste is generated through the normal running of a farm, from engine oils & filters to residues of pesticides.

The Environmental Protection Agency is holding a waste collection event at Athenry Mart from 9.30am to 3.30p.m on Friday November 24th.