The Keith Finnegan Show

Environmental Protection Agency issues bonfire appeal for Galway

By GBFM News
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Environmental Protection Agency is asking Galway residents to be aware of the dangers of illegal burning of waste, and its impact on air quality and public health.

As Halloween approaches, the EPA has released a short animation illustrating the dangers of illegal burning.

The agency says burning household waste, either in domestic fires or in the open, can release highly toxic substances into the air.

The EPA is calling on Galway residents to report backyard burning and unauthorised bonfires to the local authorities.

Science Officer with the EPA Jane Conneely says toxic fumes from burning household waste can cause long-term health problems.

