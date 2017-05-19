15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Environment Minister urged to help progress Silverstrand coastal protection works

By GBFM News
May 19, 2017

Time posted: 9:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has passed a motion calling on the Environment Minister and other relevant government departments to urgently review an application for a foreshore licence from Sailin to Silverstand.

The licence is needed to progress coastal protection works and the construction of a walkway/cycleway at the location.

The council executive has told councillors that following the original application, the department came back looking for an Appropriate Assessment to be carried out under the EU habitats directive.

The assessment was done last summer and submitted to the Department of the Environment in September, but no response has yet been received.

Councillor Donal Lyons proposed the council writes to the government asking it to urgently issue the required permit.

Government funding has yet to be secured for the scheme, but 182 thousand euro has already been ringfenced by the City Council.

