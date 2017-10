Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment will launch Green Campus Day at GMIT tomorrow.

GMIT’s Dublin Road campus and the GMIT Centre for Creative Arts & Media are officially registering for Green Campus status.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of environmental issues and take practical actions under the Green Campus themes.

Minister Denis Naughten will launch the programme at GMIT’s Dublin Road campus at 10.30 tomorrow morning.