The Saturday Mix

Enterprise Ireland companies created 800 Galway jobs in 2016

By GBFM News
January 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enterprise Ireland client companies created more than 800 jobs in Galway last year.

It’s the government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally.

Over 19 thousand 22 jobs were created in Enterprise Ireland-supported businesses across the country in 2016.

836 of these were based in Galway.

Digital Technology, construction and Financial technology or Fintech were the key performing sectors across the country.

Enterprise Ireland Director for the West Region, Barry Egan says Galway was popular for the medtech industry.

