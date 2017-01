Uni lokomotive Ltd is recruiting an Engineer Technician.

Applicants must be proficient in 3D Design and must be able to detail

drawings for manufacturing and assembly as well as liaise with production

personnel at all stages.

Knowledge of hydraulic and pneumatic circuits along with Knowledge of

Machine Design and Manufacturing will be an advantage.

Email CV to [email protected] or post to Unilokomotive Ltd, Dunmore Road

Tuam.