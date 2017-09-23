Energy safety regulator confirms full investigation into introduction of odourless gas into Galway network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A full investigation into the cause of a technical fault at Corrib Gas is to be carried out in North Mayo after around 10 thousand homes in Galway and Mayo were affected.

The Commission for Energy Regulation says restoring odourised gas is the first priority but an investigation in to the fault will be carried out.

Technical teams are working flat out to restore gas supply to the remaining areas affected by this week’s fault at the Corrib Gas Refinery.

Gas Networks Ireland say it’s now safe to switch the gas back on in Galway city, to Oranmore, Salthill, and Claregalway.

Gort, Loughrea, Craughwell and Ballinasloe, whose gas supply was uninterrupted throughout, remain unaffected by this issue and may continue to use gas.

Towns remaining affected are Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.