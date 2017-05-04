Energy experts to gather in Salthill for conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Experts from across the energy sector will converge in Salthill tomorrow (May 5) for a major conference.

The Galway Chamber Energy Conference 2017 will debate Ireland’s renewable energy into the future and will also examine the international perspective.

It takes place in the Galway Bay Hotel tomorrow (Fri May 5th) with registration at 8am.

Conor O’ Dowd is President of Galway Chamber of Commerce – he says the event will also reference a case history of the Galway Wind Park project.