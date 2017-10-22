Enda Kenny to tomorrow receive honorary doctorate at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be in Galway tomorrow to receive an honorary doctorate from NUI Galway.

He’ll be awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws for his contributions to public life.

Enda Kenny studied at St Patrick’s College of Education in Dublin where he qualified as a national teacher, and subsequently undertook further education at the then University College Galway.

He worked as a primary school teacher for several years before entering the world of politics in 1975 following the death of his father, Henry Kenny.

The former Taoiseach will now be awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws at a special ceremony at NUI Galway tomorrow evening.

The degree aims to recognise academic distinction and those who have contributed significantly to public life through their service and action.

In recent years, NUI Galway has also honored former Taoisigh Brian Cowen, Bertie Ahern and John Bruton.

The conferring ceremony will take place at NUI Galway tomorrow evening at 5.