Emergency services at scene of M6 crash near Athenry

By GBFM News
November 2, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are at the scene of a single car crash on the M6 motorway near Athenry.

The car crashed on the westbound lane close to the Athenry exit around 7a.m.

One lane of the M6 westbound is blocked as a result, traffic can still pass, but motorists are advised to reduce speed and approach the area with caution due to a related oil spill.

Traffic is currently backed up on the westbound side of the motorway beyond the Athenry exit, junction 17.

It’s understood no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

