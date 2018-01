Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic incident near Abbeyknockmoy.

The crash involving a car and a pedestrian took place in the last half hour on the Mountbellew side of the village.

It’s not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

Motorists travelling on the N63 this evening are advised to expect delays in the Abbeyknockmoy area as a result of the crash.