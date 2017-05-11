15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Emergency services hoping weather will soon dampen down Cloosh Valley wildfire

By GBFM News
May 11, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rescue workers trying to battle the huge forest fire in Cloosh Valley may not get the weather needed in order to fight the blaze.

It’s now estimated up to 3,500 hectares of forest and bog land have been destroyed.

Last night, defence forces moved in to assist fire and other emergency services, who hoped a drop in temperatures would ease the flames.

But, Gerry Murphy from Met Eireann says rescue workers may not get the rain needed in order to fight the fire for several days.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
