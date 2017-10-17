Emergency co-ordination team to begin assessing Ophelia damage in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The emergency co-ordination team in Galway is meeting this morning to begin assessing the damage caused by storm Ophelia.
A number of roads in the city and county remain closed or blocked this morning due to fallen trees and debris.
Gardaí say the promenade in Salthill remains closed this morning until the area is cleaned up.
According to the county council, the roads which were blocked and closed due to fallen trees:
The L4401 Attibrassil, Aughery
L3210 Mountbellew to Castlefrench Road
L3118 at Clooncah Church
The L81043 in Renville
R358 at Shanbooley
L8406 at Clonkeen
R355 Lismanny
R335 in Lawrencetown and
the L8740 in Duniry, Eyrecourt.
The county council says all these locations should be avoided and fallen trees will be dealt with as soon as possible.
Other roads which were blocked yesterday, which may still be blocked are:
The Athenry to Esker Road as there were trees down.
The road at Coolarne, Turloughmore
In Corrandulla near the garda station
Sawleen Road in Renville
Moyvilla Oranmore near Mother Hubbards
Tiernascragh Road, Ballycrissane, Portumna
Lough Cutra Estate in Gort
The road between Corrandrum School and Peggys Bar
Rathglass New Inn
Canteeny, Turloughmore
Cartron to Kilgill Road
Derrydonnell to Athenry Road between Liam Mellows Campus and Railway Bridge
The R347 near Ballyglunin Railway Station
The Old Aughrim to Kilconnell Road at Garrymore
Grange to Kilnadeema Road and on the Woodford Road
The Tullira to Labane to Craughwell Road
St Clerans Crossroads
The Menlough to Castleblakeney Road at Vermount
Shannon Road Portumna
Station Road Loughrea
and the Tuam to Ballinrobe Road at Castlegrove
Some of these locations may have been cleared once the wind died down last night, however motorists are warned that there is still a lot of small debris on local roads so exercise caution.
The city council says there was some limited damage to trees in the Tirellan and Ballindooley areas on the east side and Rockbarton and Dangan on the west.
Some over-topping occured at the quay wall at Fishmarket, Long Walk and Claddagh Quay but later receded.