Emergency co-ordination team to begin assessing Ophelia damage in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The emergency co-ordination team in Galway is meeting this morning to begin assessing the damage caused by storm Ophelia.

A number of roads in the city and county remain closed or blocked this morning due to fallen trees and debris.

Gardaí say the promenade in Salthill remains closed this morning until the area is cleaned up.

According to the county council, the roads which were blocked and closed due to fallen trees:

The L4401 Attibrassil, Aughery

L3210 Mountbellew to Castlefrench Road

L3118 at Clooncah Church

The L81043 in Renville

R358 at Shanbooley

L8406 at Clonkeen

R355 Lismanny

R335 in Lawrencetown and

the L8740 in Duniry, Eyrecourt.

The county council says all these locations should be avoided and fallen trees will be dealt with as soon as possible.

Other roads which were blocked yesterday, which may still be blocked are:

The Athenry to Esker Road as there were trees down.

The road at Coolarne, Turloughmore

In Corrandulla near the garda station

Sawleen Road in Renville

Moyvilla Oranmore near Mother Hubbards

Tiernascragh Road, Ballycrissane, Portumna

Lough Cutra Estate in Gort

The road between Corrandrum School and Peggys Bar

Rathglass New Inn

Canteeny, Turloughmore

Cartron to Kilgill Road

Derrydonnell to Athenry Road between Liam Mellows Campus and Railway Bridge

The R347 near Ballyglunin Railway Station

The Old Aughrim to Kilconnell Road at Garrymore

Grange to Kilnadeema Road and on the Woodford Road

The Tullira to Labane to Craughwell Road

St Clerans Crossroads

The Menlough to Castleblakeney Road at Vermount

Shannon Road Portumna

Station Road Loughrea

and the Tuam to Ballinrobe Road at Castlegrove

Some of these locations may have been cleared once the wind died down last night, however motorists are warned that there is still a lot of small debris on local roads so exercise caution.

The city council says there was some limited damage to trees in the Tirellan and Ballindooley areas on the east side and Rockbarton and Dangan on the west.

Some over-topping occured at the quay wall at Fishmarket, Long Walk and Claddagh Quay but later receded.