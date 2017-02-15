15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Grand National

Elliot Trained Horses Dominate Weights For 2017 Grand National

By Sport GBFM
February 15, 2017

Time posted: 10:46 am

Gordon Elliott, Ireland’s leading jumps trainer this season, dominated the weights for the Randox Health Grand National revealed on Tuesday night with a sensational 11 of the top 40 in the running for the Aintree spectacular.
However, he was quick to rule Outlander, top weight for the race with a BHA rating of 166, out of the contest. The nine-year-old, who is being aimed at the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, is one of three chasers in the top four of the weights trained by Elliott and owned, like last year’s winner Rule The World, by Gigginstown House Stud. Elliott, who won the race with Silver Birch in 2007, is also responsible for Empire Of Dirt and Don Poli on 11 stone 8 pounds and 11 stone 7 pounds.
Champagne West, impressive winner of the Thyestes Chase last time, has been allotted 11 stone 9 pounds and Carlingford Lough is on 11 stone 6 pounds in an all-Irish domination of the first five slots in the field for the April 8 prize.
Ante-post favourite The Last Samuri, the Kim Bailey-trained runner-up of 12 months ago, is next with 11 stone 5 pounds, having carried 10 stone 8 pounds last year. The 14-year-old Vics Canvas, third last year, is 1 pound lower on 10 stone 5 pounds.
The Grand National is the only handicap of the year for which the weights can deviate from normal handicap ratings. They were unveiled on Tuesday night at a ceremony held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
BHA head of handicapping Phil Smith has total discretion and the final word on the weight allocated to each horse. Although there is no contender of the level of former National winner Many Clouds, rated 172 at the time of his death, Smith said the overall depth of the field is at a record high.
Smith, who has handicapped the field every year since 1999, said the outcome of Sunday’s Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, in which Empire Of Dirt, Don Poli and Carlingford Lough were second, third and fourth, had a significant bearing on the look of the top of the handicap. He has rated Outlander, who beat Don Poli on his last start, on 166.
print
Sport
Sky Sports Scholarship expands across Europe
SKY SPORTS SCHOLARSHIP
February 15, 2017
Sky Sports Scholarship expands across Europe
Basketball
February 15, 2017
Big weekend ahead for Galway basketball teams
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 14, 2017
GALWAY UNITED SEASON LAUNCH ON THURSDAY

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

nuig-news - Copy
February 15, 2017
Global leaders in marine industry to attend summit in city
gbfm-news-irish-rail
February 15, 2017
Irish Rail to consider shuttle bus between station and village in Oranmore

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline