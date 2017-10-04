ELECTRIC IRELAND & MICHEAL O’MUIRCHEARTAIGH CELEBRATE THE CREATION OF THE FIRST MINOR STAR AWARDS

Ahead of Saturday’s inaugural Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards in Croke Park, Electric Ireland visited CAST Bronze Foundry, where Irish bronze sculpture specialist Jarlath Daly along with legendary gaelic games commentator Micheal O’Muircheartaigh designed and created the first Minor Star awards.

The video looks inside the extraordinary location that is the The Foundry in Dublin to get a behind the scenes view at the intricately detailed and careful creation process of the awards.

The aim of the awards, which will be presented on Saturday, is to honour not just the players but everyone who has played a part in supporting these Minor Stars including their families, team mates, clubs, schools and counties. The awards also serve to highlight that there is nothing minor about playing Minor football.

The Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards will take place on Saturday, 07 October in Croke Park. Having been sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships since 2012, Electric Ireland has committed to continuing the partnership until 2021. Throughout the course of the partnership, Electric Ireland has been re-defining what it means to be a Minor in GAA with the This Is Major campaign, designed to empower young players, ensuring they feel driven to compete, improve and to strive for more in their sporting lives.

@ElectricIreland

#GAAThisIsMajor