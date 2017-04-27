Eir Stunt on Saturday April 22nd

Surprised Galway residents wake to a New York street scene on their doorstep as eir connects rural Galway to the World Eir brings Ireland’s fastest broadband to Galway as part of major regional investment plan!

Residents of Turloughmore, Athenry and Oranmore woke on Saturday morning (April 22nd) to a New York spectacle on their doorstep as eir surprised locals with cheerleaders, marching band, New York style vendors and iconic yellow taxis to celebrate the arrival of Ireland’s fastest broadband to the area.

Hundreds lined the streets as news of the parade spread amongst residents. A twenty-strong cheerleading crew and American marching band provided high energy entertainment while locals enjoyed New York style snacks from food vendors against the backdrop of an authentic yellow cab and NYC cop car. The pop-up parade started in Turloughmore, before moving to Oranmore and finally finishing in Athenry.

Commenting on the activity, Henry Dummer, eir Group Marketing Director said “This weekend, we brought a little bit of New York to the main street of Turloughmore, Oranmore and Athenry to symbolise the world of possibilities that Ireland’s fastest broadband will open up for communities across rural Galway. The arrival of eir Fibre Broadband will enable these communities to work, play, learn and to connect with anywhere in the world, from large cities to small villages. This rollout will continue into next year when over 300,000 additional homes, farms and businesses that currently only have access to basic broadband- or indeed no broadband at all – will now have access to the fastest broadband speeds in Ireland, on par with the best broadband speeds available right across Europe.”

More than 70,000 homes and businesses now have access to high speed broadband in Galway as part of a major regional investment plan. This will grow to 100,000 premises by the end of next year which includes more than 28,000 premises in 69 communities that will have access to fibre to the home offering speeds of 1,000Mb/s. Already, these speeds are available in some homes and businesses in Athenry, Ballyglunin, Belclare, Castleblakney, Claregalway, Cornamona, Inverin, Kinvara, Moycullen, Oranmore, Rosscahill and Turloughmore.

Since June 2012, eir has invested close to €450 million in its Next Generation Access network to provide high speed broadband throughout Ireland. eir has now commenced an incremental investment programme, costing an additional €200m, which directly benefits rural Ireland. With this incremental investment, eir will upgrade its infrastructure in 890 communities throughout the country, erecting new pole and fibre cable infrastructure along 23,000 kilometres of Irish roads, representing more than half the circumference of the world. The programme will be completed by the end of 2018, two years ahead of our initial deadline of 2020.

This expanded footprint means eir will continue to invest in the fibre connection across urban and rural Galway over the next two years, so customers can enjoy superfast connection speeds, a move that is praised by Minister Denis Naughten, who has welcomed eir’s support in delivering high speed broadband to the great majority of homes and businesses in Ireland.

For more information on the superfast eir Fibre broadband rollout in Galway, visit www.eir.ie/broadband or join the conversation on twitter using #eirFibre