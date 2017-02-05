Eight Hundred Thousand for new Marina at Rossaveal

Galway Bay Fm, newsroom:-A sum of €800,000 has been announced for the completion of a new marina for small craft and pleasure boats at Rosaveal Harbour.

This money is part of a €28m. package sanctioned by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, in relation to various developments at fishery harbours throughout the country.

This is effectively a new marina at Rosaveal Harbour.

The existing facility has space for 23 boats but such is the demand that there are forty craft tied up there, at the moment.

The extension will provide close to one hundred extra berthing spaces for pleasure craft at the Connemara harbour.

New marina developments at ports in the south of Ireland and at Killybegs has given a boost to the use of pleasure craft on the western seaboard; people can travel from one facility to another and spend some time at a proper berthing space.

Todays announcement of €800,000 by Minister Michael Creed paves the way for the completion of the project and the installation of pontoons and a range of facilities.

It is expected that all will be in readiness for a further stream of pleasure craft in Rosaveal by early summer.