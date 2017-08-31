Efforts continue to lift Williamstown boil water notice

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says a process of testing and verification is underway at the Williamstown water treatment plant in a bid to lift the boil water notice.

In a statement Galway County Council has said the plant was operating outside its design capacity due to recent heavy rainfall.

A public alert for the Williamstown Public Water Supply was issued last Wednesday evening on behalf of Galway County Council and Irish Water.

The local authority says the water treatment plant is operating outside its design conditions due to recent heavy rainfall – which increased water turbidity and reduced levels of UV protection.

It adds the boil water notice is necessary to protect almost one thousand consumers in the Williamstown area served by the supply.

Irish Water says a process of testing and verification is currently underway at the plant and in the network to demonstrate compliance to drinking water regulations.

The utility says it’s continuing to work with the HSE and expects an update to be issued in the coming days.