Education Minister visits Loughrea to celebrate Galway’s All Ireland hurling victory

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s recent All-Ireland hurling success is being celebrated in Loughrea this afternoon, as the Liam McCarthy cup visits the town.

Education Minister Richard Bruton is visiting St Brigid’s College to open it’s new permanent extension.

Galway team captain David Burke and midfielder Johnny Coen are teachers at the school.

The extension features 5 general classrooms, an engineering room, science lab, home economics room and construction studies room.

Galway’s success in the All Ireland hurling final will be marked during the official opening, as the Liam McCarthy cup arrives at St Brigid’s.