Education Minister opening new Coláiste na Coiribe building in Knocknacarra tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Richard Bruton will officially open the new school building at Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra tomorrow morning.

Students first started using the new building at Ballyburke on Ballymoneen road in October 2015.

Coláiste na Coiribe moved to Knocknacarra due to outgrowing its old premises on the Tuam Road in the city.

The new building has the capacity for 720 students which the school expects to reach shortly.

Minister Bruton will also visit Scoil Mhuire NS, Oranmore; Oranmore Boys NS, Scoil Íosaif Naofa; Merlin Woods Primary School, Doughiska; St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea and Coláiste Chilleáin Naofa, Ballinasloe during his visit to Galway tomorrow.