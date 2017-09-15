Education Minister to officially open new school for Colaiste na Coiribe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Richard Bruton will officially open the new school building for Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra on next Friday. (22/9)

The state-of-the-art facility at Ballyburke on the Ballymoneen Road opened its doors to students for the first time in October 2015.

Before the construction of the long-awaited new building for Coláiste na Coiribe, the school operated out of cramped conditions at Tuam Road in the city.

Students first crossed the threshold of the new gaelscoil in October 2015 – and Minister Richard Bruton will officially open the building on Friday the 22nd of September at 9am.

The Education Minister will then make his way to Loughrea, where he’ll officially open a new school extension at St. Brigid’s College at 2pm.

He’ll then proceed to St. Killian’s College in New Inn to cut the ribbon on a new school extension there at 3.15 that afternoon.