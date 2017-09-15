15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Education Minister to officially open new school for Colaiste na Coiribe

By GBFM News
September 15, 2017

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Richard Bruton will officially open the new school building for Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra on next Friday. (22/9)

The state-of-the-art facility at Ballyburke on the Ballymoneen Road opened its doors to students for the first time in October 2015.

Before the construction of the long-awaited new building for Coláiste na Coiribe, the school operated out of cramped conditions at Tuam Road in the city.

Students first crossed the threshold of the new gaelscoil in October 2015 – and Minister Richard Bruton will officially open the building on Friday the 22nd of September at 9am.

The Education Minister will then make his way to Loughrea, where he’ll officially open a new school extension at St. Brigid’s College at 2pm.

He’ll then proceed to St. Killian’s College in New Inn to cut the ribbon on a new school extension there at 3.15 that afternoon.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Further plans to improve N59 outlined at meeting
September 15, 2017
Further plans to improve N59 outlined at meeting
September 15, 2017
Director of Public Health in Galway says TB risk is low
September 15, 2017
Council approves new bye-laws for speed limits in city estates

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 15, 2017
Ability Sports Day, Kingfisher NUI Galway
September 14, 2017
Ronan Murray named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association Player of the Month for August
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK