Education Minister hears concerns over delay in new building for Clarin College in Athenry

By GBFM News
September 22, 2017

Time posted: 4:37 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has this afternoon heard a number of concerns in relation to delays in the delivery of new facilities at Clarin College in Athenry.

Clarin College has a student enrollment of 600, and campaigners say the existing buildings are not fit for purpose

Galway East TD Sean Canney says staff, parents and students have been promised a new school, but the project has been dogged by what he describes as unnecessary delays.

He says following a meeting held in Galway today, Minister Richard Bruton has committed to immediately make contact with officials in the Building Unit in an effort to get the project back on track.

According to Deputy Canney the school building can be built rapidly once planning permission goes through.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
