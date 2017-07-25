Education Minister applies for permission for new Claregalway schools buildings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The secondary school in Claregalway is hoping to expand further.

The Minister for Education has applied for planning permission for a new two-storey extension to the existing Coláiste Baile Chláir building.

The application also seeks permission for a new Claregalway Educate Together National School on the same site as the secondary school.

The extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir would provide for 2 special needs classrooms and a sports hall with pupil and staff facilities.

The application by the Education Minister also seeks permission for a new Educate Together National School.

This would consist of a new two-storey, 16 classroom primary school with 2 special needs classrooms and a general purpose hall.

There would also be 32 new car parking spaces for the primary school and 24 additional spaces for the post-primary school.

A decision is expected from the county council in September. (6/9)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the county council granted planning permission for a new temporary pre-fab for classrooms at Coláiste Baile Chláir.

One condition of allowing the prefab accommodation is that it must be removed when the permanent expansion of the school takes place.