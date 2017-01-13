Edinburgh 2017 finals kick-off times and key 2017/18 dates

With contenders for European silverware set to emerge from another tension-packed conclusion to the pool stages over the next two weekends, EPCR has announced the kick-off times for the Edinburgh finals in May.

Europe’s showpiece matches at BT Murrayfield will get underway on Friday, 12 May with the Challenge Cup final which kicks off at 8.00pm. The Champions Cup final goes ahead on Saturday, 13 May with a 5.00pm kick-off and the first Challenge Cup Qualifying Competition final will be staged on the same day at the famous Edinburgh stadium with the kick-off time to be confirmed shortly.

Tickets are selling fast via epcrugby.com and another surge of interest in one of the continent’s top sporting weekends is expected later this month when the qualifiers for the knockout stage are confirmed.

EPCR has also announced the key dates for the 2017/18 tournaments with the tried and tested schedule of two rounds in October, followed by Rounds 3 and 4 in December, and as is customary, the pool stages will reach their conclusion with Rounds 5 and 6 in January 2018.

The quarter-final matches will be staged at the end of March and the beginning of April 2018 with the semi-finals played three weeks later.

The host city for the 2018 finals, which are scheduled for 11 and 12 May, will be announced before the end of the current European club season.

2017 Edinburgh finals

Challenge Cup final: Friday 12 May, BT Murrayfield (20.00)

Challenge Cup Qualifying Competition final: Saturday, 13 May TBC

Champions Cup final: Saturday 13 May, BT Murrayfield (17.00)

EPCR fixture dates – 2017/18 season

Round 1: 12/13/14/15 October 2017

Round 2: 19/20/21/22 October 2017

Round 3: 7/8/9/10 December 2017

Round 4: 14/15/16/17 December 2017

Round 5: 11/12/13/14 January 2018

Round 6: 18/19/20/21 January 2018

Quarter-finals: 29/30/31 March / 1 April 2018

Semi-finals: 20/21/22 April 2018

Challenge Cup final: Friday 11 May 2018

Champions Cup final: Saturday 12 May 2018