Ed Sheeran to play two Salthill concerts next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ed Sheeran will play 7 massive shows in Ireland next summer – including two in Salthill.

The singer has announced shows in Galway, Belfast, Cork and Dublin in May 2018.

Sheeran will begin a series of dates with two shows in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 4 and 5 May 2018.

He will then move on to Belfast on 9 May with a show at the Boucher Playing Fields.

Pearse Stadium in Galway will play host to two shows on 12 and 13 May, before Sheeran returns to Dublin for two massive dates at the Phoenix Park on 16 and 18 May.

It’ll be a different experience to when he busked on Shop Street at the age of 12 in 2003.

The global star recently filmed the video for his song ‘Galway Girl’ in the city and Salthill.