Ed Sheeran mania grips Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ‘Ed mania’ has gripped Galway city and county today ahead of the sale of tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Pearse Stadium gigs tomorrow morning.

The singer-songwriter will play two gigs at Pearce Stadium in Salthill on May 12th and 13th next year.

Tickets don’t go on sale until 9 o’ clock tomorrow, but people began queuing outside the ticketmaster outlet, OMG at Shop Street in the city last night.

Since Ed Sheeran announced a stadium tour of Ireland, hype has ben growing surrounding the purchase of tickets.

He has implemented a rule to prevent ticket touting by not allowing people to sell tickets on, once they have purchased them from ticket master.

The person whose name appears on the ticket at time of purchase must attend the concert.

Ed Sheeran recently released a single called ‘Galway Girl’ and he also filmed the video for the song in the city.

As a boy, Ed often busked with his guitar at Shop Street in the city.

Ed sheeran wil play Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Saturday May 12th and Sunday May 13th next year.