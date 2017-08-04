15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

€58,000 in funding for Galway environmental projects

August 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 58 thousand euro in funding has been allocated to a range of environmental projects across Galway.

The fund will support 49 projects in the city and county which aim to improve the environment and promote sustainable communities.

These include the development of a school garden at Kilcolgan Educate Together National School and the publication of a leaflet on the flora and fauna of Portumna.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon says the fund shows how local initiatives can make important and lasting improvements to the environment.

