Over €3 million Sports Capital funding allocated to Galway clubs

|Organisation
|Project
|Allocation
|Kilconieron GAA Club
|All Weather Pitch
|94,000
|St. Patrick’s Kiltormer Soccer
|Walking/Running track and sand pitch
|26,000
|St. Brendan’s GAA
|Dressing Rooms/dugouts for new pitches
|73,500
|Cregmore Claregalway FC
|Dev of pitch, training and changing area
|41,645
|Killererin Development Company
|Killererin Community All Weather Pitch
|49,500
|Killererin GAA Club
|Further development for Killererin GAA Club
|45,000
|Galway City Council
|Corrib Park Soccer Pitch
|80,000
|Williamstown Dev Company
|Walking route and fitness equipment
|7,500
|Corrib Celtic FC
|Re-sodding pitch and construction of running track
|34,000
|Creggs GAA
|Dressing Room Re-Development Project
|29,000
|Kilkerrin Community Development Centre
|Refurbishment of Kilkerrin Community Centre
|63,500
|Sylane Hurling Club
|Clubhouse Refurbishment and Extension
|78,000
|Tynagh and District Development Society
|Development of a community playing pitch
|44,000
|Beagh Hurling and GAA Club
|All Weather Playing Pitch
|43,000
|Brothers of Charity Services
|Kilcoman Sport Hall
|42,000
|Diamond Hill Housing Association
|Dressing Rooms, Showers, Toilets and Gym
|62,000
|Galway County Council
|Outdoor Gym – Dunlo Recreational Park and Gym
|26,500
|Tuam Rugby Football Club
|Club facilities to cater for male and female teams
|63,000
|Tuam Celtic FC
|Sports Centre Dressing Room Upgrade
|63,500
|Galway City Council
|Hockey Pitch Millar’s Lane
|73,000
|Galway City Council
|Westside Park Hurling/Handball Wall and Court
|34,000
|New Inn Community Council
|Upgrade of Community Centre incl Fire Alarm
|14,500
|Annaghdown GAA Club
|Enhance outdoor training facility
|32,000
|Ballinderreen GAA Club
|Gym with dedicated male and female changing rooms
|9,000
|Craughwell Athletic Club
|Athletics Training Hall
|72,000
|Dunmore Community Sports Group
|Enhancement of the Fairgreen Sports Facility
|68,000
|Galway City Sailing Club
|Sailing dinghies and safety boat
|17,500
|Kinvara GAA
|Improvement Works 2017
|26,000
|St. Brendan’s Hurling Club Loughrea
|Lighting to main pitch
|53,500
|Buliaun Sportsfield Co-op Society
|Multi-use community sport facility re-development
|70,500
|Loughrea Athletic Club
|Grass running track and community playing pitch
|50,500
|Newcastle Civic and Social Amenity Centre
|Community Sports Development
|66,500
|Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club
|Sports Equipment
|9,500
|Corrib Rugby Football Club
|Floodlighting and pitch drainage project
|53,000
|Kilannin Pitch Committee
|Kilannin Community Pitches
|45,000
|Kinvara Community Council
|Sports Equipment
|4,510
|Maree Community Development Company
|Pitch Drainage System
|18,000
|Mullagh GAA Club
|Club Development
|19,000
|Portumna Town FC
|Main Pitch Drainage
|32,500
|Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA
|Enhancement of Community Facilities
|61,500
|Athenry Association Football Club
|Floodlighting and Water heating
|40,000
|Caltra GAA Club
|Installation of new training pitch and goalposts
|50,000
|Carnmore GAA Hurling Club
|Astro Pitch, wall ball and walkway
|64,500
|Leitrim Sports and Recreational Development Group
|Develop run track surface and long jump and pit
|19,000
|Portumna Rugby Football Club
|Greenfield Pitch Development
|65,000
|Galway County Council
|Outdoor Gym – Palace Grounds Tuam
|8,500
|12th Galway (Claregalway) Scouts
|Camping equipment
|1,500
|Creggs RFC
|Construction of a sand based playing pitch
|33,000
|Cumann Slát Iascaigh Chasla & An Cheathru Rua
|Ceannacht bád, ineall agus tréiléar báid
|3,500
|Galway Lawn Tennis/Sports Club
|Resurface Tennis Courts and Insulate Sports Hall
|62,000
|Galway Sports Partnership
|Galway Sportshall Athletics Projects
|3,500
|Galway Sub Aqua Club
|Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat
|15,500
|Ballymoe FC
|Floodlighting of soccer pitch
|29,500
|CFCD Ltd
|Grounds equipment, walkways and defibrillator
|9,500
|Ardrahan GAA
|Security fencing, mower, goalposts
|15,500
|Chroí Mhuire, An Spidéal
|Páirc Traenála
|9,000
|Galway City Council
|Bohermore (Hibernians AFC) All Weather Pitch
|28,500
|Galway City Council
|All Weather Courts – Glen Oaks/Darra
|34,000
|Galway Climbing Co-operative
|Tarp for matting
|800
|Galway County Council
|Outdoor Gym – Portumna
|9,000
|Oughterard GAA Club
|Sports Capital Grant Application
|59,500
|Colemanstown United FC
|New dressing rooms, mower and walkway lighting
|6,500
|Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gailege
|Rowing boats, oars and safety equipment
|9,000
|Galway Bay Sailing Club
|Rib-Purchase
|14,000
|Galway Rowing Club
|Upgrade of Club facilities
|31,500
|Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club
|Equipment
|3,000
|Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden
|Install Artificial Pitch and drainage works
|47,500
|Predator Triathlon Club
|Clubhouse Refurbishment and water safety
|9,000
|Tribesmen Rowing Club
|Rowing boats and equipment
|24,000
|Williamstown GAA Club
|Upgrade of Facilities
|27,000
|Corofin United AFC
|Facilities and Equipment UpgradeD
|8,500
|Dunmore MacHales GAA Club
|Gym equipment and defibrillator
|7,000
|Glinsk GAA Club
|Playing field works and training equipment
|5,500
|Loughrea RFC
|Groundwork and pitch development
|39,500
|Shiven Rovers AFC
|Access for all
|48,000
|Athenry Golf Club
|Golf Course Machinery
|23,000
|Ballinasloe Town AFC
|Mower, astro-turf fencing, floodlight system
|48,000
|Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club
|Floodlighting and grass mower
|5,500
|Cumann Lucht Capaillíní Chonamara
|Fencing and Derby jumps
|1,500
|Sean McDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell
|Artificial playing surfaces
|31,000
|Bearna na Forbacha Aontaithe
|Phase 2 grass pitch
|49,500
|Killimor Recreation and Fitness
|Gym with dressing rooms and toilets
|36,000
|Oughterard AFC
|Security fencing
|9,500
|Portumna Lawn Tennis Club
|Refurbish Clubhouse/Entrance/Floodlights
|1,500
|13th Galway Scouts
|Adventure Sports Equipment and Accessible Shower
|1,500
|1st Galway St. Joseph’s Scout Group
|Equipment for More Participation
|5,000
|Atlantic Masters Swimming Club
|Open Water Swimming Safety
|3,500
|Caltra and District Athletics Club
|Sports Equipment
|6,000
|Corrib Boxing Club
|Gym Equipment
|7,000
|Corrib Riding Club
|Showjumps, Dressage Arena and Storage Unit
|5,000
|Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club
|Expansion of rowing facilities
|7,500
|Galway Camogie Board
|Pitch Development Kilrickle
|48,500
|Glenamaddy GAA Club
|Generator/Heating System/Scoreboard
|9,000
|Gort Rugby Football Club
|Mobile Floodlights
|8,000
|Maree Basketball Club
|Equipment and Wheelchair Access
|2,500
|Monivea Boxing Club
|Club Refurbishment
|14,000
|Stapletons Tug of War
|Sports Equipment
|3,000
|Swimworld Ltd
|Galway Sports Centre
|46,500
|Ballinasloe GAA Club
|Walking Track and upgrade works
|43,000
|Glen Celtic AFC
|Club Improvements
|1,500
|Ballinasloe Golf Club
|Improved Facilities
|31,500
|Dunmore Demesne Golf Club
|Equipment Grant
|27,500
|Galway Archers Club
|Upgrade of equipment
|2,000
|Galway Hibernians
|Mower in Crestwood
|1,500
|Gort Golf Club
|New grounds equipment
|17,000
|Leitrim Community Field
|Facilities and Equipment Upgrade
|4,500
|Moylough Parish Sportsfield
|Grass mower
|1,000
|Milltown GAA Club
|Sports Capital Grant Application
|37,500
|Gurthreeva Golf Course
|Sports Capital Grant Application
|35,500
|Gort Community Council
|New Gym Equipment
|7,000
|Moyne Villa FC
|Sports Ground Equipment
|5,500
|Portumna Golf Club
|New Machinery for Course
|27,000
|Tuam Stars GAA Club
|Pitch maintenance
|5,000
|Mountbellew Moylough GAA
|Improve Safety and upgrade of training area
|6,500
|Total
|3,262,955
Over €3 million Sports Capital funding allocated to Galway clubs
By Sport GBFM
November 30, 2017
Time posted: 8:04 am
