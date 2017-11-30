Over €3 million Sports Capital funding allocated to Galway clubs

Organisation Project Allocation

Kilconieron GAA Club All Weather Pitch 94,000

St. Patrick’s Kiltormer Soccer Walking/Running track and sand pitch 26,000

St. Brendan’s GAA Dressing Rooms/dugouts for new pitches 73,500

Cregmore Claregalway FC Dev of pitch, training and changing area 41,645

Killererin Development Company Killererin Community All Weather Pitch 49,500

Killererin GAA Club Further development for Killererin GAA Club 45,000

Galway City Council Corrib Park Soccer Pitch 80,000

Williamstown Dev Company Walking route and fitness equipment 7,500

Corrib Celtic FC Re-sodding pitch and construction of running track 34,000

Creggs GAA Dressing Room Re-Development Project 29,000

Kilkerrin Community Development Centre Refurbishment of Kilkerrin Community Centre 63,500

Sylane Hurling Club Clubhouse Refurbishment and Extension 78,000

Tynagh and District Development Society Development of a community playing pitch 44,000

Beagh Hurling and GAA Club All Weather Playing Pitch 43,000

Brothers of Charity Services Kilcoman Sport Hall 42,000

Diamond Hill Housing Association Dressing Rooms, Showers, Toilets and Gym 62,000

Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Dunlo Recreational Park and Gym 26,500

Tuam Rugby Football Club Club facilities to cater for male and female teams 63,000

Tuam Celtic FC Sports Centre Dressing Room Upgrade 63,500

Galway City Council Hockey Pitch Millar’s Lane 73,000

Galway City Council Westside Park Hurling/Handball Wall and Court 34,000

New Inn Community Council Upgrade of Community Centre incl Fire Alarm 14,500

Annaghdown GAA Club Enhance outdoor training facility 32,000

Ballinderreen GAA Club Gym with dedicated male and female changing rooms 9,000

Craughwell Athletic Club Athletics Training Hall 72,000

Dunmore Community Sports Group Enhancement of the Fairgreen Sports Facility 68,000

Galway City Sailing Club Sailing dinghies and safety boat 17,500

Kinvara GAA Improvement Works 2017 26,000

St. Brendan’s Hurling Club Loughrea Lighting to main pitch 53,500

Buliaun Sportsfield Co-op Society Multi-use community sport facility re-development 70,500

Loughrea Athletic Club Grass running track and community playing pitch 50,500

Newcastle Civic and Social Amenity Centre Community Sports Development 66,500

Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club Sports Equipment 9,500

Corrib Rugby Football Club Floodlighting and pitch drainage project 53,000

Kilannin Pitch Committee Kilannin Community Pitches 45,000

Kinvara Community Council Sports Equipment 4,510

Maree Community Development Company Pitch Drainage System 18,000

Mullagh GAA Club Club Development 19,000

Portumna Town FC Main Pitch Drainage 32,500

Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA Enhancement of Community Facilities 61,500

Athenry Association Football Club Floodlighting and Water heating 40,000

Caltra GAA Club Installation of new training pitch and goalposts 50,000

Carnmore GAA Hurling Club Astro Pitch, wall ball and walkway 64,500

Leitrim Sports and Recreational Development Group Develop run track surface and long jump and pit 19,000

Portumna Rugby Football Club Greenfield Pitch Development 65,000

Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Palace Grounds Tuam 8,500

12th Galway (Claregalway) Scouts Camping equipment 1,500

Creggs RFC Construction of a sand based playing pitch 33,000

Cumann Slát Iascaigh Chasla & An Cheathru Rua Ceannacht bád, ineall agus tréiléar báid 3,500

Galway Lawn Tennis/Sports Club Resurface Tennis Courts and Insulate Sports Hall 62,000

Galway Sports Partnership Galway Sportshall Athletics Projects 3,500

Galway Sub Aqua Club Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat 15,500

Ballymoe FC Floodlighting of soccer pitch 29,500

CFCD Ltd Grounds equipment, walkways and defibrillator 9,500

Ardrahan GAA Security fencing, mower, goalposts 15,500

Chroí Mhuire, An Spidéal Páirc Traenála 9,000

Galway City Council Bohermore (Hibernians AFC) All Weather Pitch 28,500

Galway City Council All Weather Courts – Glen Oaks/Darra 34,000

Galway Climbing Co-operative Tarp for matting 800

Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Portumna 9,000

Oughterard GAA Club Sports Capital Grant Application 59,500

Colemanstown United FC New dressing rooms, mower and walkway lighting 6,500

Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gailege Rowing boats, oars and safety equipment 9,000

Galway Bay Sailing Club Rib-Purchase 14,000

Galway Rowing Club Upgrade of Club facilities 31,500

Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club Equipment 3,000

Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden Install Artificial Pitch and drainage works 47,500

Predator Triathlon Club Clubhouse Refurbishment and water safety 9,000

Tribesmen Rowing Club Rowing boats and equipment 24,000

Williamstown GAA Club Upgrade of Facilities 27,000

Corofin United AFC Facilities and Equipment UpgradeD 8,500

Dunmore MacHales GAA Club Gym equipment and defibrillator 7,000

Glinsk GAA Club Playing field works and training equipment 5,500

Loughrea RFC Groundwork and pitch development 39,500

Shiven Rovers AFC Access for all 48,000

Athenry Golf Club Golf Course Machinery 23,000

Ballinasloe Town AFC Mower, astro-turf fencing, floodlight system 48,000

Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club Floodlighting and grass mower 5,500

Cumann Lucht Capaillíní Chonamara Fencing and Derby jumps 1,500

Sean McDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell Artificial playing surfaces 31,000

Bearna na Forbacha Aontaithe Phase 2 grass pitch 49,500

Killimor Recreation and Fitness Gym with dressing rooms and toilets 36,000

Oughterard AFC Security fencing 9,500

Portumna Lawn Tennis Club Refurbish Clubhouse/Entrance/Floodlights 1,500

13th Galway Scouts Adventure Sports Equipment and Accessible Shower 1,500

1st Galway St. Joseph’s Scout Group Equipment for More Participation 5,000

Atlantic Masters Swimming Club Open Water Swimming Safety 3,500

Caltra and District Athletics Club Sports Equipment 6,000

Corrib Boxing Club Gym Equipment 7,000

Corrib Riding Club Showjumps, Dressage Arena and Storage Unit 5,000

Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club Expansion of rowing facilities 7,500

Galway Camogie Board Pitch Development Kilrickle 48,500

Glenamaddy GAA Club Generator/Heating System/Scoreboard 9,000

Gort Rugby Football Club Mobile Floodlights 8,000

Maree Basketball Club Equipment and Wheelchair Access 2,500

Monivea Boxing Club Club Refurbishment 14,000

Stapletons Tug of War Sports Equipment 3,000

Swimworld Ltd Galway Sports Centre 46,500

Ballinasloe GAA Club Walking Track and upgrade works 43,000

Glen Celtic AFC Club Improvements 1,500

Ballinasloe Golf Club Improved Facilities 31,500

Dunmore Demesne Golf Club Equipment Grant 27,500

Galway Archers Club Upgrade of equipment 2,000

Galway Hibernians Mower in Crestwood 1,500

Gort Golf Club New grounds equipment 17,000

Leitrim Community Field Facilities and Equipment Upgrade 4,500

Moylough Parish Sportsfield Grass mower 1,000

Milltown GAA Club Sports Capital Grant Application 37,500

Gurthreeva Golf Course Sports Capital Grant Application 35,500

Gort Community Council New Gym Equipment 7,000

Moyne Villa FC Sports Ground Equipment 5,500

Portumna Golf Club New Machinery for Course 27,000

Tuam Stars GAA Club Pitch maintenance 5,000

Mountbellew Moylough GAA Improve Safety and upgrade of training area 6,500