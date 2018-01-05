€24 million collected in Local Property Tax across Galway in 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures have revealed that almost 24 million euro was collected in Local Property Tax across Galway in 2017.

Statistics from Revenue also show households in the city and county had a compliance rate of 99 percent.

Last year, Revenue collected almost 24 million euro in Local Property Tax from more than 100 thousand homes across Galway.

In the county, 15.5 million euro was collected from 72 thousand homes – with a compliance rate of 98 and a half percent.

Meanwhile, in the city, the tax yielded a further 8.2 million euro from 32 thousand homes.

The city also had a higher compliance rate, at just over 99 percent.

Nationally, the largest yield was in Dublin City, where 68 million euro was collected.

The lowest was in Leitrim and Longford, with both counties recording just 2 million euro collected in Local Property Tax.

Meanwhile, the lowest compliance rate was in Donegal, at 93 and a half percent.