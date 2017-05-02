€23m spent on County Council services so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has spent over 23 million euro on service provision so far this year.

The local authority’s financial report for January to March has revealed that 22% of its 105 million euro budget for 2017 has already been spent.

To date, one of the biggest expenditures has been the operation of the county fire service, at 2.2 million euro.

Pension payments, water, housing, roads and environmental services are among the council’s other main expenditures for Q1, 2017.

The council’s income for the same period is just over 23 million euro, so as it stands, the council budget is breaking even.