€2 million for social housing development in Oughterard

By GBFM News
December 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost two million euro has been announced for the construction of a social housing development in Oughterard.

The project would involve the provision of ten two-bedroom units at a site located in an existing housing estate at Claremount.

A letter of approval for the development was issued by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to the County Council in recent days.

The development is currently at stage one approval – which means no detailed designs are yet available.

However, it’s expected the development will include a mix of one and two storey dwellings.

Local Councillor Niamh Byrne says the project is earmarked for completion in 2019.

