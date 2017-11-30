€1,962,400 FUNDING BOOST FOR GOLF CLUBS

€1.96m in Sports Capital Funding Confirmed for Golf

65 clubs and facilities to benefit from six-fold increase in funding

CGI Club Support Services Pay Dividends

The Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) today commended Shane Ross T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin T.D. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, following confirmation of €1.96m in funding for golf clubs and facilities under the 2017 round of the Sports Capital Programme.

“This is a real boost for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland,” said Redmond O’Donoghue, Chairman of the CGI. “The funding confirmed today by the Ministers will directly benefit 64 member clubs and more than 20,000 golf club members. It also represents a six-fold increase on the supports provided to golf clubs in the last Sports Capital Programme.”

In the 2015 programme, €332,826 was shared among 12 golf clubs.

O’Donoghue stated: “The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union’s commitment to supporting clubs through the CGI has made this increase in funding possible by providing clubs with the resources and supports needed to enhance their funding applications.

“The satellite account report that the CGI produced earlier this year in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University demonstrated the real value of golf to the economy with consumer spending on golf in the Republic of Ireland alone worth €379 million annually.”

Grants have been allocated for a range of capital programmes including golf practice facilities, junior golf academies, drainage work and general course improvements. This round of funding will bolster the golf sector in Ireland, which directly employs 9,030 people on the island of Ireland including 6,800 people within the Republic of Ireland.

GOLF CLUBS & FACILITIES – 2017 SPORTS CAPITAL GRANT ALLOCATIONS

Club / Facility Name Amount in Euro Arklow 41000 Ashbourne 59500 Athenry 23000 Athlone 35239 Balla (Par 3) 8500 Ballaghaderreen 19000 Ballina 12500 Ballinasloe 31500 Ballyhaunis 46000 Ballyliffin 59000 Ballyneety 29500 Baltinglass 70000 Bandon 41000 Bantry 38000 Belturbet 5500 Birr 50000 Black Bush 35000 Bray 84500 Cahir Park 36000 Callan 14500 Carlow 58,000 Castlebar 24500 Castlecomer 16500 Castleisland 4000 Castletroy 14500 Charleville 46000 Cill Dara 11000 Claremorris 24500 Cloughaneely 15000 Cobh 56500 Cruit Island 11500 Delgany 65500 Donabate 138119 Dunmore Demesne 27500 Enniscrone 13500 Fermoy 21000 Forrest Little 47275 Gort 17000 Kenmare 10500 Kilcock 18888 Kilkenny 41879 Killerig 24,500 Macroom 11500 Mallow 70000 Mannan Castle 25000 Monkstown 23000 Mountrath 9500 Naas 62000 Newcastle West 8500 Otway 7000 Oughterard 35500 Portarlington 10000 Portumna 27000 Roscommon 11000 Rossmore 36500 Royal Tara 4500 Skibbereen 7500 Spanish Point 3500 Strandhill 43000 Swinford 15500 Templemore 10500 Thurles 29000 Tipperary 9000 Waterford 47000 Westport 9500 1,962,400

The Sports Capital Allocations for all sports can be viewed at https://www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie/