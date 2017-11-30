15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

€1,962,400 FUNDING BOOST FOR GOLF CLUBS

November 30, 2017

€1.96m in Sports Capital Funding Confirmed for Golf

65 clubs and facilities to benefit from six-fold increase in funding

CGI Club Support Services Pay Dividends

 

The Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) today commended Shane Ross T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin T.D. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, following confirmation of €1.96m in funding for golf clubs and facilities under the 2017 round of the Sports Capital Programme.

“This is a real boost for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland,” said Redmond O’Donoghue, Chairman of the CGI. “The funding confirmed today by the Ministers will directly benefit 64 member clubs and more than 20,000 golf club members. It also represents a six-fold increase on the supports provided to golf clubs in the last Sports Capital Programme.”

In the 2015 programme, €332,826 was shared among 12 golf clubs.

O’Donoghue stated: “The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union’s commitment to supporting clubs through the CGI has made this increase in funding possible by providing clubs with the resources and supports needed to enhance their funding applications.

“The satellite account report that the CGI produced earlier this year in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University demonstrated the real value of golf to the economy with consumer spending on golf in the Republic of Ireland alone worth €379 million annually.”

Grants have been allocated for a range of capital programmes including golf practice facilities, junior golf academies, drainage work and general course improvements. This round of funding will bolster the golf sector in Ireland, which directly employs 9,030 people on the island of Ireland including 6,800 people within the Republic of Ireland.

GOLF CLUBS & FACILITIES – 2017 SPORTS CAPITAL GRANT ALLOCATIONS

 

Club / Facility Name Amount in Euro
Arklow 41000
Ashbourne 59500
Athenry 23000
Athlone 35239
Balla (Par 3) 8500
Ballaghaderreen 19000
Ballina 12500
Ballinasloe 31500
Ballyhaunis 46000
Ballyliffin 59000
Ballyneety 29500
Baltinglass 70000
Bandon 41000
Bantry 38000
Belturbet 5500
Birr 50000
Black Bush 35000
Bray 84500
Cahir Park 36000
Callan 14500
Carlow 58,000
Castlebar 24500
Castlecomer 16500
Castleisland 4000
Castletroy 14500
Charleville 46000
Cill Dara 11000
Claremorris 24500
Cloughaneely 15000
Cobh 56500
Cruit Island 11500
Delgany 65500
Donabate 138119
Dunmore Demesne 27500
Enniscrone 13500
Fermoy 21000
Forrest Little 47275
Gort 17000
Kenmare 10500
Kilcock 18888
Kilkenny 41879
Killerig 24,500
Macroom 11500
Mallow 70000
Mannan Castle 25000
Monkstown 23000
Mountrath 9500
Naas 62000
Newcastle West 8500
Otway 7000
Oughterard 35500
Portarlington 10000
Portumna 27000
Roscommon 11000
Rossmore 36500
Royal Tara 4500
Skibbereen 7500
Spanish Point 3500
Strandhill 43000
Swinford 15500
Templemore 10500
Thurles 29000
Tipperary 9000
Waterford 47000
Westport 9500
1,962,400

 

The Sports Capital Allocations for all sports can be viewed at https://www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie/

