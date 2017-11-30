€1,962,400 FUNDING BOOST FOR GOLF CLUBS

€1.96m in Sports Capital Funding Confirmed for Golf
65 clubs and facilities to benefit from six-fold increase in funding
CGI Club Support Services Pay Dividends
The Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) today commended Shane Ross T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin T.D. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, following confirmation of €1.96m in funding for golf clubs and facilities under the 2017 round of the Sports Capital Programme.
“This is a real boost for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland,” said Redmond O’Donoghue, Chairman of the CGI. “The funding confirmed today by the Ministers will directly benefit 64 member clubs and more than 20,000 golf club members. It also represents a six-fold increase on the supports provided to golf clubs in the last Sports Capital Programme.”
In the 2015 programme, €332,826 was shared among 12 golf clubs.
O’Donoghue stated: “The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union’s commitment to supporting clubs through the CGI has made this increase in funding possible by providing clubs with the resources and supports needed to enhance their funding applications.
“The satellite account report that the CGI produced earlier this year in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University demonstrated the real value of golf to the economy with consumer spending on golf in the Republic of Ireland alone worth €379 million annually.”
Grants have been allocated for a range of capital programmes including golf practice facilities, junior golf academies, drainage work and general course improvements. This round of funding will bolster the golf sector in Ireland, which directly employs 9,030 people on the island of Ireland including 6,800 people within the Republic of Ireland.
GOLF CLUBS & FACILITIES – 2017 SPORTS CAPITAL GRANT ALLOCATIONS
|Club / Facility Name
|Amount in Euro
|Arklow
|41000
|Ashbourne
|59500
|Athenry
|23000
|Athlone
|35239
|Balla (Par 3)
|8500
|Ballaghaderreen
|19000
|Ballina
|12500
|Ballinasloe
|31500
|Ballyhaunis
|46000
|Ballyliffin
|59000
|Ballyneety
|29500
|Baltinglass
|70000
|Bandon
|41000
|Bantry
|38000
|Belturbet
|5500
|Birr
|50000
|Black Bush
|35000
|Bray
|84500
|Cahir Park
|36000
|Callan
|14500
|Carlow
|58,000
|Castlebar
|24500
|Castlecomer
|16500
|Castleisland
|4000
|Castletroy
|14500
|Charleville
|46000
|Cill Dara
|11000
|Claremorris
|24500
|Cloughaneely
|15000
|Cobh
|56500
|Cruit Island
|11500
|Delgany
|65500
|Donabate
|138119
|Dunmore Demesne
|27500
|Enniscrone
|13500
|Fermoy
|21000
|Forrest Little
|47275
|Gort
|17000
|Kenmare
|10500
|Kilcock
|18888
|Kilkenny
|41879
|Killerig
|24,500
|Macroom
|11500
|Mallow
|70000
|Mannan Castle
|25000
|Monkstown
|23000
|Mountrath
|9500
|Naas
|62000
|Newcastle West
|8500
|Otway
|7000
|Oughterard
|35500
|Portarlington
|10000
|Portumna
|27000
|Roscommon
|11000
|Rossmore
|36500
|Royal Tara
|4500
|Skibbereen
|7500
|Spanish Point
|3500
|Strandhill
|43000
|Swinford
|15500
|Templemore
|10500
|Thurles
|29000
|Tipperary
|9000
|Waterford
|47000
|Westport
|9500
|1,962,400
The Sports Capital Allocations for all sports can be viewed at https://www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie/