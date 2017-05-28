15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

€1000 in Cash Vouchers to be won with Energia on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:29 am

 

On Wed 7th June the Leaving Cert exams start for thousands of students all over the country.  Do you remember sitting your Leaving Cert. This week on the Keith Finnegan Show Energia are going to put you to the test all over again.

Are you clever enough to answer our Leaving Cert  quiz questions and win FromMe2You Vouchers!   There’s €1000 in FromMe2You Voucher to be won thanks to Energia.

To win tune in to the Keith Finnegan Show Monday to Friday from 9am

Clever Humans choose Energia. Choose Energia for Ireland’s Cheapest Dual Fuel Bundle

For More about Energia’s new Dual Fuel Bundle click HERE 

