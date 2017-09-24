15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

€1 million in funding for group water and sewerage schemes in Galway

By GBFM News
September 24, 2017

Time posted: 5:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one million euro in fresh funding has been allocated to group water and sewerage schemes across Galway for this year.

The allocation has been announced by Minister Eoghan Murphy under the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government’s Rural Water Programme.

The investment supports the improvement of water quality and conservation, the establishment of new schemes and the takeover of certain schemes by Irish Water.

The allocation for Galway is the second highest in the country behind Mayo, which is to receive €6.8 million euro – almost half the national pot of €15.4 million.

However, Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says group water and sewerage schemes remain under-funded across Galway.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says insufficient funding will end up costing the Government in the long run if schemes are abandoned and have to be taken over.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Contract awarded for €12m upgrade of Athenry sewage treatment plant
September 24, 2017
Contract awarded for €12m upgrade of Athenry sewage treatment plant
University Hospital Galway
September 24, 2017
Woman taken to UHG following Doughiska crash
September 23, 2017
100 thousand euro boost for Loughrea as National Hot Air Balloon Championships to get underway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 22, 2017
Schools Triathlon Programme Launched – Sport Linked To Improved Exam Results
September 22, 2017
AIG CUPS & SHIELDS RESULTS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK