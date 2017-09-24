€1 million in funding for group water and sewerage schemes in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one million euro in fresh funding has been allocated to group water and sewerage schemes across Galway for this year.

The allocation has been announced by Minister Eoghan Murphy under the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government’s Rural Water Programme.

The investment supports the improvement of water quality and conservation, the establishment of new schemes and the takeover of certain schemes by Irish Water.

The allocation for Galway is the second highest in the country behind Mayo, which is to receive €6.8 million euro – almost half the national pot of €15.4 million.

However, Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says group water and sewerage schemes remain under-funded across Galway.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says insufficient funding will end up costing the Government in the long run if schemes are abandoned and have to be taken over.