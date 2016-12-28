A & E at University Hospital Galway facing further industrial disruption

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway could be facing into further difficulties as support staff consider industrial action.

SIPTU will ballot more than 25 thousand of its members in hospitals in Galway, Dublin, Cork and the Midlands next month for what it says is the HSE’s failure to stick to agreements.

Emergency Departments are already facing into strike action by nurses and doctors next year.

The Union says it’s over a failure by the HSE to implement parts of the public sector pay agreements in the past – rather than future pay demands.

SIPTU’s Paul Bell says they’ll ballot porters, catering staff and others working in Emergency Departments but stated they don’t want to disrupt patients.