On Tuesday’s Keith Finnegan Show, Michael Fitzmaurice TD spoke about the T.I.I proposal to erect traffic lights on the bridge entering the town from the Glenamaddy Road as a means to solve the on-going issues surrounding traffic. The narrowness of Bridge Street and the delapidated nature of many of the buildings on the street has been a cause of much concern to local residents and business people for many years. Joe Sheridan of the Dunmore Traders group spoke to Keith Finnegan about the issue…

