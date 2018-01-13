15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Dunmore Road to reopen following road traffic crash near Tuam

By GBFM News
January 13, 2018

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dunmore Road is set to re-open shortly following a road traffic crash near Tuam.

The single car collision happened at Brownsgrove at around 10 last night – and the road has been closed since to accommodate a technical examination.

A young man, understood to be about 20 years of age and from the area, was taken to UHG following the crash where his condition is described as stable.

Gardai say the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries – and it’s hoped the road will re-open within the hour (est. 2pm).

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway students claim several awards at 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Live Stream of the European Challenge Cup Worcester v Connacht
January 13, 2018
New board of Udaras na Gaeltachta includes three Galway members
January 13, 2018
N17 closed following road traffic crash near Milltown
January 13, 2018
Galway students claim several awards at 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 13, 2018
Live Stream of the European Challenge Cup Worcester v Connacht
January 12, 2018
TADHG RYAN SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK