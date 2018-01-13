Dunmore Road to reopen following road traffic crash near Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dunmore Road is set to re-open shortly following a road traffic crash near Tuam.

The single car collision happened at Brownsgrove at around 10 last night – and the road has been closed since to accommodate a technical examination.

A young man, understood to be about 20 years of age and from the area, was taken to UHG following the crash where his condition is described as stable.

Gardai say the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries – and it’s hoped the road will re-open within the hour (est. 2pm).