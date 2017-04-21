15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

21 April 2017; Dublin U21 footballer & co-captain Cillian OShea and Galway U21 footballer & captain Michael Daly, pictured, met in Croke Park today ahead of the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final which will take place on Saturday, 29th April at 5pm in OConnor Park, Tullamore.

Dublin and Galway meet in the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final

By Sport GBFM
April 21, 2017

Time posted: 7:08 pm

O’Connor Park, Tullamore to host the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final on April 29th

Dublin U21 footballer Cillian O’Shea was joined by his Galway counterpart Michael Daly, in Croke Park today ahead of their teams meeting in the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final 2017. The match will take place on Saturday, 29th April at 5pm in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Both players are focused on claiming All-Ireland glory in what will be a historic occasion as the last ever game of the U21 football championship, before the competition is transitioned to an exciting new chapter for those at under 20 level next year.

Dublin and Galway secured places in the final after thrilling semi-final encounters last weekend where both sides defeated teams that were tipped for the final.

Dublin defeated Donegal in a comfortable 1-13 to 0-9 in their clash in Cavan. Spectators were shocked when star forward Con O’Callaghan was black carded in the opening minutes, but this didn’t discourage the young Dublin side as they delivered a strong performance throughout, landing their place in the final.

Galway faced Kerry in Cusack Park, Ennis where the Kingdom were left stunned after a 2-14 to 2-10 defeat. Kerry entered the game as hot favourites having secured All-Ireland success at minor level in ’14, ’15 and ’16, but their successful history didn’t distract the tribesmen of Galway who played with their eyes firmly locked on the prize; a space in the final two of the competition.

Rosemary Steen, Director of External Affairs at EirGrid commented; “The EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Championship has again proved to be one of the most exciting and competitive Championships in the GAA Calendar. As sponsor, we wanted to promote this competition to as wide an audience as possible and we are pleased to have done this through various player awards, a partnership with TG4 which saw the provincial finals being streamed live for the first time, through our advertising, and on social media.

“At EirGrid, we manage and develop the electricity grid in Ireland, ensuring a bright future for Ireland, and we believe our sponsorship of the U21 football competition is very fitting, with the players involved no doubt set to become bright stars of the future. The GAA is the backbone to local communities in every corner of the country and invest more than 80% of all money generated, of which sponsorship is a significant part, back into grassroots; this is of critical importance to us as a partner of the GAA.

“We are extremely proud to be a sponsor of this competition and to invest in it through advertising, our promotion with TG4 and on social media.”

“On behalf of EirGrid, I would like to thank all who have supported us over the year from the GAA, to the Provincial Councils, to the County Boards, the managers, players and in particular the supporters. We have thoroughly enjoyed this year’s championship and wish both Dublin and Galway the best in the final.”

Looking ahead to the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U21 Championship Final, Ard Stiúrthóir CLG Páraic Duffy said: “This year’s EirGrid U21 Football Championship has been another hugely entertaining competition with some of the brightest stars of the game coming to the fore across the provinces.  I’d like to thank EirGrid for their continued support of both this competition and overall support of Gaelic Games which is very much valued by the GAA.

“This year’s EirGrid U21 Final promises to be a great occasion as Dublin and Galway have the opportunity to claim silverware in the last ever final at U21 grade.  Both counties were hugely impressive in their respective provincial campaigns and semi-final victories so a fantastic game is in store for all supporters. I’d like to wish both sides the very best of luck ahead of the game.”

The EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final will be broadcast live on TG4 and coverage will commence from 4.30pm. Fans can also keep up to date with the game online using #EirGridGAA. For more information about EirGrid please log on to: www.eirgrid.com.

