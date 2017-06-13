Dublin City Council votes to name street after Savita who died at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dublin City Council has voted to name a street in the capital after Savita Halappanavar who died in Galway following complications regarding a miscarriage in 2012.

The motion was passed by 35 votes to 10 with four members abstaining at a meeting of the council last night.

However it was pointed out at the meeting that requests to rename streets usually come from local residents, rather than a ‘top-down’ approach.

Recently, Galway Pro-Choice group had supported the motion being proposed at Dublin City Council.

Savita Halappanavar died at University Hospital Galway in October 2012 after asking for a termination of her pregnancy which eventually led to her contracting septicaemia.

People Before Profit councillor on Dublin City Council, Tina McVeigh proposed the motion last night.