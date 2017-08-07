Drops in attendance and betting at 2017 Galway Races

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a slight drop in overall attendance and betting figures at this year’s Galway Races.

Just under 138 thousand people passing through the gates at Ballybrit during the seven day festival – leaving behind them almost 14 million euro.

That’s a slight drop in attendance of around 1,200 people over the week long festival compared to last year – and a more considerable drop in betting of around one million euro.

The busiest day at the track this year was Ladies Day on Thursday, which drew over 30 thousand people and saw over 2.6 million euro in bets placed with the tote and bookmakers throughout the day.

Meanwhile, yesterday was the quietest day of the week by a significant margin – with race officials pointing the finger at the Galway-Tipperary All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

Just under 10 thousand people attended ‘Mad Hatters Day’ – a significant drop of around 30 percent compared to the figure of 14 thousand for 2016.

It was a good week for Fashionistas in Galway – with Spiddal native Aoife McCana taking the coveted title of ‘Best Dressed’ on Ladies day.

Meanwhile, Connemara Resident Kate O’Shea took the adult crown at Mad Hatters Day yesterday – while Kilconieron native Lilly Walsh took the top spot in the junior stakes.