Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 5,000 new cars have been bought across Galway so far this year, a drop of 15% on last year.

The latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal that nationally, car sales are down by 10 percent on the same period in 2016.

Ireland’s top selling car brands are Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford.

SIMI director Tom Cullen says the BREXIT decision has had an impact on Ireland’s motor industry.