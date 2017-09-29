Drop in city public order offences but rise in assaults

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight drop in the number of public order offences in the city, according to the latest garda figures.

At this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, it was revealed that there have been 423 public order offences in the city since the start of the year, a drop of 6 per cent on the same period last year.

However there has been an increase in assaults

Despite the drop in public order offences, assaults causing harm in the city have risen by 11 per cent to 51.

Minor assaults have also risen this year by about a quarter, according to garda statistics.

There have been less breaches of barring, safety or protection orders, but a 30 per cent increase in reports of rape.

Non-aggravated sexual assaults have also increased by 5 per cent to 21 in total for the period.

Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division, Tom Curley says that last weekend alone, 5 cases of historical sex offences were reported to gardai.

He says he’s satisfied that all of this investigations are being progressed and statements by the parties are forthcoming, which is often a difficulty at times in such cases.

In relation to assaults, the Chief Superintendent, says they fall into about four or five categories.

Some are related to fighting between different groups or factions within the city, while a quarter of them are related to the night-time economy.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh told the JPC meeting that there have been racial assaults in the past and a strong message must go out from the JPC in terms of inclusion and integration.